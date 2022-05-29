Who is Sidhu Moose Wala? 8 facts about the Punjabi rapper-singer who's shot dead

In a shocking piece of news, Congress leader and popular Punjabi singer-rapper Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead today. According to media reports, over 30 rounds were fired at his vehicle in the daylight. A few disturbing videos and photos showing the cracked windshield of his car with bullet holes, the backseat covered in blood and Sidhu Moose Wala lying in an unconscious state have surfaced on social media.

The firing incident happened in Punjab's Mansa district, reportedly, a day after his security cover was withdrawn by the Bhagwant Mann-led state government. Sidhu was rushed to the Mansa Civil Hospital by the locals but unfortunately, the 29-year-old singer-rapper died during the treatment. Meanwhile, his two associates, who were travelling with him have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

For the unversed, Sidhu had a fan-following running into millions. However, he endowed controversies as much as fame. He was super close to his parents and had even released songs "Dear Mama" and "Bapu".

Born in the village of Moose Wala in Mansa district of Punjab, India, Sidhu, after completing his graduation, moved to Canada and there he released his first song 'G Wagon'. He got immense visibility with the song 'So High in 2017, a gangster rap collaboration with Byg Byrd. Since then, he has sung several songs like Issa Jatt, Tochan, Selfmade, Famous and Warning Shots to name a few.

However, his controversial lyrical style and promotion of gun cultures always landed him in trouble. Due to his songs, he also hit headlines for hurting religious sentiments. His rivalry with rapper Karan Aujla is quite a known thing. They always replied to each other through songs. In the fall of 2019, their rivalry grabbed a lot of attraction while they were on an India tour.

Controversies

In another controversial incident, on May 4 2020, Moose Wala's two videos with five police officers went viral. The video apparently showed him being trained to use an AK-47 with five police officers also present in one of the videos. 6 police officials who assisted Moose Wala were suspended following the incident. On 19 May, Sidhu Moose Wala was booked under two sections of the arms act.

In December 2020, he was on the law side again for his song Panjab: My Motherland. Reportedly he glorified Khalistani separatist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale in the video.

In April 2022, his new song titled Scapegoat hit the headlines after Aam Aadmi Party alleged that the popular singer called the voters of Punjab gaddar (traitors) in the song.

Also an actor

Sidhu Moose Wala made his acting debut in Punjabi cinema with the film, Yes I Am Student, backed by his own production company Jatt Life Studios. Since then, he has acted in a few more films.

Sidhu joined Congress for the 2022 Punjab Legislative Assembly election, last year on 3rd December. Reportedly, a case was filed again him under Section 188 of IPC for holding a door-to-door campaign in the Mansa constituency for violating the code of conduct.

