Who Was Noor Malabika Das? Kajol’s The Trial co-star who allegedly died by suicide in her Mumbai flat

In a shocking development, Noor Malabika Das, known for her role in The Trial, was found dead in her Mumbai apartment on June 6, 2024. The Mumbai police found the actor's body, with reports suggesting that she died by suicide. Her body remains were found in her Lokhandwala residence after concerned neighbors alerted the Oshiwara Police due to a foul odor emanating from her flat.

However, an official confirmation on the cause of her death is pending. Originally from Assam, the late actress lived in Lokhandwala, Mumbai, and had previously worked as an air hostess with Qatar Airways. She co-starred alongside Kajol in the 2023 legal drama The Trial.

This article will present some details of Noor Malabika Das, who reportedly died by suicide at the age of 31 on June 6, 2024.

Who was Noor Malabika Das?

Born and raised in Assam, Noor Malabika Das had a background as a former air hostess with Qatar Airways. She also modeled during her college years. She was known for her active social media presence and had a substantial following of 164K on Instagram, where she frequently posted pictures and videos.

Noor had a range of interests, including singing, writing, and cooking, and she often shared glimpses of these hobbies on social media. A fitness enthusiast, she regularly posted about her workouts and maintained a healthy lifestyle.

Noor ventured into acting and appeared in various films and web series, such as Siskiyaan, Walkaman, Teekhi Chatni, Jaghanya Upaya, Charamsukh, Dekhi Andekhi, and Backroad Hustle. Her significant role in the 2023 legal drama The Trial, directed by Suparn Verma, alongside Kajol, further boosted her recognition. Her last film was Gharwali Baharwali, directed by Sangit Gaikar, which was released on May 31.

About Noor Malabika Das’ alleged suicide

Allegedly, Noor was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her bedroom. The police gathered her medications, phone, and diary from her apartment. Her body underwent autopsy at Goregaon’s Siddharth Hospital, with police conducting her last rites on Sunday, June 9. In response to her demise, the Indian Cinema Workers Association urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis to initiate an investigation.

Actor Aloknath Pathak, a close friend of Noor, expressed his sorrow to Mid-day, mentioning their long-standing professional relationship. He shared, “I am saddened by this. I have known Noor for years and worked with her in many films and series.” Despite attempts to reach her family, none responded as per the news portal, prompting the police to handle her final rites with assistance from the Mamdani Health and Education Trust NGO. Her family had reportedly returned to their hometown two weeks prior.

Noor Malabika Das’s untimely passing has deeply affected the entertainment industry and those close to her. Remembered for her talent and diverse interests, fans and colleagues mourn her loss as investigations into her death continue.

