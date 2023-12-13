Who was Ravindra Berde? All you need to know about Laxmikant Berde’s brother

Trigger Warning: This article contains a mention of death.

The news of Ravindra Berde's demise has deeply saddened the film industry. Throughout his career, Berde made a notable contribution to Bollywood, starring in numerous films, including the highly acclaimed Singham. His passing has left his fans and the Hindi entertainment sector in a state of mourning. Here is an overview of the accomplished actor's life and career.

Ravindra Berde passes away aged 78, know more about the actor

Berde, aged 78, succumbed to throat cancer. Throughout his career, he played a significant role in the Hindi film industry, contributing to numerous projects. Although his demise has undoubtedly caused distress among many, let us delve deeper into the late actor's filmography.

Over the years, Berde is said to have been a part of over 100 films during his career span. The actor carved out an identity for himself by acting in several projects. However, some of his remarkable movies include Ajay Devgn starrer Singham and Anil Kapoor’s Nayak: The Real Hero. Berde has also been a prominent name in the Marathi film industry.

Ravindra Berde's career flourished despite the obstacles posed by his health condition. He managed to overcome all odds and delivered remarkable performances in movies like Shodh, Khatarnak, Yeshwant, Bakaal, Hum Do Anjaane, Bhootachi Shala, Shripa, Shasan, Mandali Tumchyasathi Kay Pan, and Khilona Bana Khalnayak.

Delving further into his professional front, Berde commenced his theater journey in 1965. Along the way, he had the opportunity to collaborate with renowned actors such as Ashok Saraf, Vijay Chavan, Mahesh Kothare, Viju Khote, Sudhir Joshi, and Bharat Jadhav.

His exceptional performance in the movie Pacchadlela earned him widespread acclaim in the film industry, with many admiring his tireless efforts and commitment.

Exploring the family relations of the actor, he was the brother of the late actor Laxmikant Berde, who earned himself a name in the Hindi as well as the Marathi entertainment industry. He has been featured in films including Maine Pyar Kiya and Hum Aapke Hain Koun.

After he passed away, it is believed that the actor left behind his wife, two kids, a daughter-in-law, and a grandchild.

Health condition of Ravindra Berde

If reports on the internet are to be believed, Ravindra Berde had also suffered a heart attack back in 1995 while he was working in a Marathi play. While the braveheart survived the attack, in 2011, he was diagnosed with throat cancer.

Berde had been undergoing cancer treatment for several months and was on medication before his passing. He had been admitted to Mumbai's Tata Hospital after being diagnosed with cancer. According to a report from Maharashtra Times, the renowned actor was discharged from the hospital just two days ago. Unfortunately, he suffered a sudden heart attack on Wednesday morning.

Many are shaken by his death, and numerous have expressed their sadness over the loss of the Bollywood legend.

