Who Was Sam Rubin? Revisiting His Life And Career As Veteran Entertainment Reporter Passes Away At 64

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Sam Rubin, the famous entertainment anchor who has been on KTLA-TV’s morning show since 1991, has died at the age of 64.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sam Rubin is reported to have passed away from a sudden heart attack at his home on Friday. However, he was live on air just the day before.

He was absent from the Morning News of KTLA after reporting live on May 9th. It turned out to be his last appearance. Friends had claimed that he seemed okay with no visible ailments until then.

Not only colleagues but also fans were shocked by Rubin’s sudden death due to a heart attack. Fellow KTLA news anchor Frank Buckley had been visibly crying while reporting the news of Rubin’s demise on air. His death is expected to leave a large gap in both local newscasts and the entertainment fraternity, as many will miss his strong presence.

KTLA deeply mourned the loss, stating that this will remain one of the greatest losses in the media industry while expressing condolences to grieving family members during this difficult period. Over time, viewers came to love Sam Rubin through their screens because he loved what he did so much. Among all journalists to date, Sam remains one of those who will never be forgotten.

In an X post, the TV station expressed, "KTLA 5 is profoundly saddened to report the death of Sam Rubin. Sam was a giant in the local news industry and the entertainment world, and a fixture of Los Angeles morning television for decades. His laugh, charm and caring personality touched all who knew him. Sam was a loving husband and father: the roles he cherished the most. Our thoughts are with Sam’s family during this difficult time."

Who was Sam Rubin? All about the late entertainment reporter’s life and career

As an ever-present figure on KTLA, he had earned fame in Hollywood for having a long and successful career at the same station. On air, Rubin often shared bits about his personal life, such as moments spent with his spouse and four children, thus fostering a bond between himself and those listening.

In an industry marked by change and fluctuation, Rubin stood out as steady within the media fraternity. Having joined KTLA TV’s morning show in 1991, Rubin quickly became a household name with his penetrating interviews, infectious energy, and unfeigned love for the industry. He received a Golden Mike Award for outstanding achievements in entertainment journalism. In the UK, Rubin was also a regular on ITV’s The Morning.

Throughout the time he served in that capacity, Rubin interviewed countless stars of movies, TV shows, and artists, always bringing his blend of professionalism and warmth. He famously hosted the Live From the Academy Awards and also the talk show for celebrities - Hollywood Uncensored with Sam Rubin.

Additionally, outside the limelight, Rubin engaged in activities off the screen, mostly accompanied by his spouse and their four children, that endeared viewers, making him come across as an ordinary folk from this glamorous world.

