Who Won What: Here’s full list of winners at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022

The prestigious ceremony of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 was held on February 20. It was a star-studded affair and several personalities of the Indian Film Fraternity graced the event with their presence. Veteran actor Asha Parekh, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Kiara Advani, and others glammed up the ceremony with their stunning attires. Ahan Shetty, Satish Kaushik, Rohit Roy, Ranveer Singh’s mother Anju Bhavnani, Aayush Sharma, Rannvijay Singha, and Shaheer Sheikh were also among those who attended the ceremony.

The event was held in Mumbai on February 20 and the best performances from last year were honoured in the event this time. As reported in PTI, this year Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 celebrated the opulence of Indian Cinema and also commemorated the 75 years of Independence or Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Best Film, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Role, and Best Negative Role, were among the other titles that were given to the personalities of the Indian film fraternity.

Here is a complete list of winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022:

Outstanding Contribution to Films: Asha Parekh

Best Actor Award: Ranveer Singh for film 83

Best Actress Award: Kriti Sanon for film Mimi

Critics Best Actor Award: Sidharth Malhotra

Critics Best Actress Award: Kiara Advani

Best Actor in Supporting Role Award: Satish Kaushik for film Kaagaz

Best Actress in Supporting Role Award: Lara Dutta for film Bell Bottom

Best Actor in Negative Role Award: Aayush Sharma for film Antim: The Final Truth

People’s Choice Best Actor Award: Abhimanyu Dasani

People’s Choice Best Actress Award: Radhika Madan

Best Debut Award: Ahan Shetty for film Tadap

Best Playback Singer Male Award - Vishal Mishra

Best Playback Singer Female Award -Kanika Kapoor

Film of the Year Award: Pushpa: The Rise

Critics Best Film Award: Sardar Udham Singh

Best Film Award: Shershaah

Best Director Award - Ken Ghosh for film State of Siege: Temple Attack

Best Cinematographer Award - Jayakrishna Gummadi for film Haseena Dilruba

Best International Feature Film Award: Another Round

Best Short Film Award: Pauli

Best Actor in Web Series Award - Manoj Bajpayee for The Family Man 2

Best Actress in Web Series Award - Raveena Tandon for Aranyak

Best Web Series Award - Candy

Best Actor in Television Series Award - Shaheer Sheikh for Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi

Best Actress in Television Series Award - Shraddha Arya for Kundali Bhagya

Television Series of the Year Award - Anupama

Most Promising Actor in Television Series Award - Dheeraj Dhoopar for Kundali Bhagya

Most Promising Actress in Television Series Award - Rupali Ganguly for Anupama

