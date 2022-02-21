Who Won What: Here’s full list of winners at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022
The prestigious ceremony of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 was held on February 20. It was a star-studded affair and several personalities of the Indian Film Fraternity graced the event with their presence. Veteran actor Asha Parekh, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Kiara Advani, and others glammed up the ceremony with their stunning attires. Ahan Shetty, Satish Kaushik, Rohit Roy, Ranveer Singh’s mother Anju Bhavnani, Aayush Sharma, Rannvijay Singha, and Shaheer Sheikh were also among those who attended the ceremony.
The event was held in Mumbai on February 20 and the best performances from last year were honoured in the event this time. As reported in PTI, this year Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 celebrated the opulence of Indian Cinema and also commemorated the 75 years of Independence or Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Best Film, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Role, and Best Negative Role, were among the other titles that were given to the personalities of the Indian film fraternity.
Here is a complete list of winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022:
Outstanding Contribution to Films: Asha Parekh
Best Actor Award: Ranveer Singh for film 83
Best Actress Award: Kriti Sanon for film Mimi
Critics Best Actor Award: Sidharth Malhotra
Critics Best Actress Award: Kiara Advani
Best Actor in Supporting Role Award: Satish Kaushik for film Kaagaz
Best Actress in Supporting Role Award: Lara Dutta for film Bell Bottom
Best Actor in Negative Role Award: Aayush Sharma for film Antim: The Final Truth
People’s Choice Best Actor Award: Abhimanyu Dasani
People’s Choice Best Actress Award: Radhika Madan
Best Debut Award: Ahan Shetty for film Tadap
Best Playback Singer Male Award - Vishal Mishra
Best Playback Singer Female Award -Kanika Kapoor
Film of the Year Award: Pushpa: The Rise
Critics Best Film Award: Sardar Udham Singh
Best Film Award: Shershaah
Best Director Award - Ken Ghosh for film State of Siege: Temple Attack
Best Cinematographer Award - Jayakrishna Gummadi for film Haseena Dilruba
Best International Feature Film Award: Another Round
Best Short Film Award: Pauli
Best Actor in Web Series Award - Manoj Bajpayee for The Family Man 2
Best Actress in Web Series Award - Raveena Tandon for Aranyak
Best Web Series Award - Candy
Best Actor in Television Series Award - Shaheer Sheikh for Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi
Best Actress in Television Series Award - Shraddha Arya for Kundali Bhagya
Television Series of the Year Award - Anupama
Most Promising Actor in Television Series Award - Dheeraj Dhoopar for Kundali Bhagya
Most Promising Actress in Television Series Award - Rupali Ganguly for Anupama
ALSO READ: Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards: Asha Parekh, Raveena Tandon glam up the event; PICS