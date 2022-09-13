'Who wore em better', asks Arjun Kapoor as he shares blue sunglasses with Malaika Arora; What's your pick?

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, one of the most popular couples in Bollywood, have been grabbing the attention of netizens lately with their adorable PDA. Especially the couple’s social media posts with each other have been garnering attention after the actor spoke about his relationship with Malaika in detail on Koffee With Karan 7. Arjun Kapoor has now treated both his and Malaika Arora’s fans and followers by dropping some throwback pictures from their Paris trip.

In the pictures, the couple is seen sharing a pair of Burberry’s statement sunglasses. “Who wore em better ??? Swipe right to know my answer !!! 😉,” Arjun Kapoor captioned his post. Malaika Arora, who is clearly impressed with Arjun’s caption, replied: “Hmmmmm me 😚” Well, the actor is clearly setting major boyfriend goals with this sweet gesture towards his girlfriend. Arjun Kapoor looks his casual best in the picture, in a black t-shirt cap. Malaika Arora , on the other hand, looks stylish in a white bralette top which she paired with a striped shirt and statement necklace.

Arjun Kapoor had spoken about his long-time relationship with Malaika Arora in detail in the popular show Koffee With Karan 7. The actor won the hearts of netizens with his sensitive take on making their relationship public. He spoke in detail about the reactions of their family members. The actor also admitted that the respect of people around him is very important for him.

Coming to the work front, Arjun Kapoor recently jetted off to London for the shooting of his upcoming untitled project. This untitled project will mark Arjun Kapoor’s second collaboration with Bhumi Pednekar, after their upcoming project The Lady Killer. The actor will be also seen in Kuttey, the Aasmaan Bhardwaj directorial, along with Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, and Kumud Mishra.

ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor says he is a 'producer at heart': Want to have a 360-degree perspective on filmmaking