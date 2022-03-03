'Who's prettier?' Asks Varun Dhawan in his 'chick' look as he drops throwback pic with Sara Ali Khan

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan had made several heads turn when they had collaborated for David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 in 2020. The movie was said to be the remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s popular comedy drama of the same name which had released in 1995 and had opened to mixed reviews from the audience. In fact, Varun and Sara’s chemistry had won millions of hearts. Interestingly, this duo made their way to the headlines once again today after the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor shared an unseen BTS pic with Sara from Coolie No 1 sets.

In the pic, Varun was dressed in a ‘chic avatar’ for a scene wherein he had dressed as a nurse. He was seen posing with Sara who looked stunning in her peach coloured outfit. Varun captioned the pic as, “Who’s prettier. Tbt to the time I had to dress like a chick and @saraalikhan95 was super impressed”. The pic grabbed a lot of attention from commoners and celebs. While Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented with a smiling emoticon, Sara also took to the comment section of Varun’s post and wrote, “This was so so so so hot” along with a fire emoticon.

Take a look at Varun Dhawan’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Varun Dhawan will be next seen Amar Kaushik’s upcoming horror comedy Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. The movie marks his second collaboration with Kriti after their 2015 release Dilwale and will be hitting the screens on November 25 this year.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan gears up for back to back films with Sajid Nadiadwala – Shoot begins from March 15