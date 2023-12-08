Whose performance in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies left a striking impression on your heart? VOTE NOW

The Archies was one of the most-awaited films of 2023. Since the announcement of its release, a buzz surrounded the film and finally, it was released on December 7. Zoya Akhtar's directorial stars Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Boney Kapoor-Srivedi's daughter and Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda and Aditi Saigal.

The Archies are one of the most known and popular comics which have been an elegant part of everyone's childhood. The comic focuses on the adventures of a group of friends as they navigate through their lives in the town of Riverdale. Now, the Indian adaptation of The Archies is conceptualized by Zoya Akhtar, and through this film, she painted a detailed canvas of the comics. As the film was released, the characters have been receiving praise on social media.

Zoya Akhtar's The Archies released

Speaking about the plot of The Archies, the film's story is about a group of friends, Archie Andrews (Agastya Nanda), Veronica Lodge (Suhana Khan), Betty Cooper (Khushi Kapoor), Jughead Jones (Mihir Ahuja), Reggie Mantle (Vedang Raina), Dilton Doiley (Yuvraj Menda) and Ethel Muggs (Aditi 'Dot' Saigal) and their coming together to save their beloved Green Park that's situated in the heart of Riverdale, an Anglo-Indian town in India, from falling into the hands of Mr Lodge, who wants to build a hotel in the park.

Riverdale's beloved sprawling Green Park is reimagined as a beautiful hill station somewhere in India with quirky bookstores run by Shakespeare-quoting Percy gentlemen and cozy saloons with kindly aunties. The central conflict is public interest versus corporate interest, as Dilton Doily (Yuvraj Menda) declares in the classroom. Veronica's (Suhana Khan) obscenely rich parents have returned from London and want to tear down the city for their interests.

The teenagers are about to get wind of the misguided capitalist scheme and start a campaign to save Green Park and Riverdale. But before that, it indulges in Archie's tropes - the love triangle is preserved, as are Jughead's awkward, gluttonous ways, Reggie's irrepressible vanity, and Veronica's charm.

Apart from the plot, the characters are getting praise and attention. Let's dig deep into the role of the characters.

The Archies characters

Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana Khan, Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda and Aditi Saigal played the lead roles in The Archies.

Agastya Nanda played the role of Archie Andrews. Based on the comics, he is the rhythm guitarist and one of the three singers of the fictional band The Archies. For his physical appearance, he has red hair and freckles on his cheeks and his skin is slightly light-colored. Likewise, in the film, Archies played by Agastya gives a confident performance and enjoys a solid screen presence with promising portentiality.

Suhana Khan played the role of Veronica Lodge and she is one of the main characters in The Archies. She is the keyboardist and one of the key vocalists of the rock band. Suhana embodies the stylish Veronica Lodge with ease and impresses in the confrontational scenes and her infectious energy while dancing is one of the major topics of her character.

Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper nailed the dance routines. Based on the comics, Betty is in love with Archie, which drives her attempts to win his affection by whatever means possible, and her rivalry with her best friend, Veronica has been among the longest-running themes. Even though her character arc is not explored much, she showed great talent with her acting.

Mihir Ahuja aced the role of Jughead Jones and smartly provided some good comic relief throughout the film which eased the story.

Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle has a charm and charisma of his own, which makes his performance easily stand out.

Aditi 'Dot' Saigal played the pivotal role of Ethel Muggs leaving her mark as a performer while Yuvraj Menda is smart and innocent playing the role of Dilton Doiley.

Apart from them, the supporting actors like Vinay Pathak (Mr. Dawson), Alyy Khan (Mr. Lodge), Satyajeet Sharma (Mr Cooper), and others gained attention in the film in every possible way.

As you get to know the character details, it's time to vote on your own and choose whose performance in Zoya Akhatr's The Archies left a strong impression and made you want to watch the film again.

Meanwhile, Zoya Akhtar's The Archies is based on the famous Archie Comics. The film is produced by Zoya, Reema Kagti, and Sharad Devaranjan. The amazing songs in the film are by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Ankur Tiwari, The Islanders, Aditi Saigal, and Suhana Khan while the background score is by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and Jim Satya. The Archies is under the production companies of Archie Comic Publications, Graphic India, and Tiger Baby Films.

The Archies is now streaming on Netflix.

