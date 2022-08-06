Why is Aamir Khan 'excited and nervous' before Laal Singh Chaddha's release?

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's fans are all set to see them as Laal and Rupa in Laal Singh Chaddha which releases next week. The film, as everyone is aware, is the remake of the Hollywood film, Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. It was a few years ago that Aamir got the rights to remake Forrest Gump and now, the film is all set to release. Ahead of the release, Aamir got candid about why he is feeling 'nervous and excited' about his upcoming release.

Aamir Khan says 'I am a bit excited and nervous'

Ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha's release, Aamir spoke up and shared that it took precisely 14 years to make the film. The superstar shared that initially, the struggle to bag the rights was for around 8 to 9 years and then the film was made. Aamir added that he knows they have made a good film but is nervous about whether the audience will like it or not. The Laal Singh Chaddha star said, "Yes, it took a long time. To be exact 14 years in total but something around 8 to 9 years for acquiring the rights. So I am a bit excited and nervous as we know we have made a good film so it increases the nervousness that people will like it or not."

Laal Singh Chaddha shot across India & abroad

The film featuring Aamir and Kareena in the lead has been shot in several locations in India and abroad. The superstar, in the song Tur Kalleyan, is seen running across several iconic locations in India and the beauty of it has won the hearts of the viewers. Aamir's Laal Singh Chaddha brings a captivating journey of Laal's character from the age of 18 to 50.

The songs so far, Kahani, Phir Na Aisi Raat Ayegi, Tur Kalleyan and Tere Hawaale have received a great response and are trending on musical charts. Directed by Advait Chandan and written by Atul Kulkarni, Laal Singh Chaddha is all set for release on August 11, 2022. It also stars Mona Singh and Chaitanya Akkineni.

