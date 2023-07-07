Why are fans upset with Project K actress Deepika Padukone? It has a Ranveer Singh connection

Ranveer Singh's 38th birthday on July 6 was marked by heartfelt wishes from fans worldwide. However, what caught the attention of fans was the absence of a birthday post from his wife, Deepika Padukone, on social media. Disappointed fans swiftly took to Padukone's Instagram posts, flooding the comment section with inquiries about the missing tribute. The reason behind Padukone's decision not to share a post dedicated to her husband remains unknown. Nonetheless, fans expressed their disappointment and urged her to commemorate the special day.

Ranveer and Deepika - Bollywood's Power Couple

The couple, cherished by fans as one of the most beloved couples in the film industry, exchanged vows in a lavish ceremony in November 2018 after being in a relationship for several years. The lack of a public birthday wish from Padukone has sparked discussions and piqued curiosity among fans, who have grown accustomed to the couple's affectionate and supportive public displays of affection.

Amid the ongoing speculation, filmmaker Karan Johar took to social media to extend his birthday wishes to Ranveer Singh in his own unique style. Johar shared stills from their upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and expressed his admiration for Singh's dedication and talent.

Future Works

On the work front, Ranveer Singh has a packed schedule, with the highly anticipated film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani generating excitement among fans. The film, which also stars Alia Bhatt, marks their second collaboration and is scheduled for release on July 28. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone has a lineup of captivating projects ahead. She will be seen in Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan and Project K, a star-studded film featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Disha Patani, Dulquer Salmaan, Rana Daggubati, and more.

In the dynamic world of Bollywood, surprises and mysteries are always present, and the absence of a birthday post from Deepika Padukone for Ranveer Singh only adds to the intrigue surrounding this adored celebrity couple.

