Why are Indian films segmentalised on a linguistic basis; What can we expect from Doctor G and Kantara (Hindi)

The North Vs South movie debate is one of the most bizarre discussions to be happening in the country, lately. The underperformance of most Bollywood films and the over performance of quite a few South Indian films, especially outside their home market, is being made to look like battles were being fought to claim which movie industry in India has the most watched films and which movie industry is faltering to form a connect with the audiences. Not just the co-existence, but the Indian Film Industry has always been a melting pot for exchange of ideas, people and resources, irrespective of anything hyped in the media related to pitting different movie industries against one another.

Remaking movies have been going on since the very beginning. It is only now that a fuss has been made out of it, since audiences have got exposure to original content after the OTT revolution. Since the Covid-19 pandemic, the digital platforms streaming movies have gained prominence and the reception of theatrical releases has also become extreme. One thing that is clear is that a good chunk of the audience is distancing themselves from remakes, adaptations and niche content. Bollywood, as an industry, has been remaking content left, right and centre and are also known to make films targeting only A-centres. Since Bollywood distanced themselves from audiences in tier 3 and tier 4 cities, the audiences in those cities drifted to other movie options. It started off with television and now it is also penetrating, theatrically. Penetrating is too decent a term since we now live in a time where a dubbed version of a film opens bigger, not just in their own language but also in Hindi. To put things into perspective, the two highest grossing films in the Hindi market are dubbed releases.