Why are Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan still relevant despite significant flops? Makarand Deshpande answers

Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, two renowned stars in Indian cinema, have established themselves as superstars. Despite facing failures, their popularity remains unaffected. How did they manage to maintain their stardom? Makarand Deshpande, a long-time associate of the duo, shares his insights.

In a recent interview with Lehren Retro, Makarand tried to decode the star power of Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. He further spoke about what makes them different and also what might be the reason behind their roaring fandom.

Makarand Deshpande talks about Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback year

It was in 2023 only when after a hiatus of almost four years King Khan returned to showbiz with three back-to-back hits. Talking about the same, Makarand who shared the screen with SRK in Swades shared, “He’s a hugely impactful person. When you meet him, you can’t help but be moved by his aura. That’s what you take home with you. I liked Jawan more than Pathaan. I thought his aura was spectacular, especially as the older character.”

Further in the interview, Makarand Deshpande admitted that Aamir’s stand-out quality is his ‘ordinariness’. He spoke about how the actor has only a few failures in his kitty. “Laal Singh Chaddha was such a fine film, and he also produced Laapataa Ladies. Aamir rarely puts a step wrong. His story selection and his understanding of the filmmaking medium are unparalleled”, said Makarand. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Makarand Deshpande shares what makes Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan still relevant

The Circus actor has often spoken about his friendships with Aamir and SRK and shared how the duo has really worked hard over the years. He shared, "They’re stars for a reason. They’re also very wise. They’re resilient. Despite setbacks, they never gave up. Shah Rukh had such a long rough patch, but then he delivered three hits in the same year. His tenacity is amazing.”

While Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, he doesn’t have any other movie announced yet. Aamir on the other hand last made a cameo in Salaam Venky and will be next seen in Sitaare Zameen Par.

ALSO READ: Did you know Shah Rukh Khan was once offered Rs 1 crore just for a close-up shot? Makarand Deshpande reveals