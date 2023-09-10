Why did Aamir Khan ditch Shah Rukh Khan's Om Shanti Om's Deewangi shoot? Farah Khan reveals 'funniest' reason

Farah Khan is one of the most renowned filmmakers we’ve had in the industry. Known for her unfiltered opinions, Farah has delivered several entertaining films. In a long list of films, her 2007 release, Om Shanti Om remains an evergreen iconic film. The movie featured Shah Rukh and debutant Deepika Padukone as the lead cast. Apart from a super filmy plot, the track, Deewangi was also one of its kind, with special appearances of 31 movie stars. In a recent interview, talking about the film, Farah Khan shared how she also wanted Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan to be a part of the song but that couldn’t happen. And, the filmmaker also shared why!

Farah Khan reveals why Aamir Khan skipped the shoot citing the ‘funniest’ reason

Speaking on Maniesh Paul’s podcast, the Om Shanti Om director revealed the reason Aamir Khan decided to skip the song. She shared, “We called a lot of stars who eventually did not come. Amit ji could not come. Abhishek and Aishwarya were getting married that week, so he couldn’t come. Aamir’s was the funniest, he kept me hanging and in the end, he gave me the reason that he was editing Taare Zameen Par. I said, ‘Just come, I will get it done in two hours.”

She further continues, “Then he called me and said, ‘Farah I am editing, if I leave the editing for two hours and come for the shoot, my film will be delayed for six months.’ Later when I asked him about this reason, he said, ‘I did not want to come'”.

When SRK promised to bring Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu on board

It is worth mentioning that in an earlier interview with PTI, Farah shared that Shah Rukh had promised to get Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar on board. “The whole industry featured in the title song of the film. Salman Khan and Saif Ali Khan wanted to see Dharmendraji dance. We captured that impromptu moment when all of them were dancing,” she had shared.

About Om Shanti Om

Om Shanti Om was a romantic fantasy film, released in 2007. Directed by Farah Khan, the film was backed by Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. The film marked the Bollywood debut of Deepika Padukone alongside Shah Rukh Khan. In addition to this, the film also had Kirron Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Arjun Rampal, Yuvika Chaudhary, and several others.

A critically acclaimed and super success at the box office, Om Shanti Om was the highest-grossing film of the year, 2007.

ALSO READ: ‘Everyone starts bit*hing’: Farah Khan reveals why no one wants to leave Karan Johar’s parties early