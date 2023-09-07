Why did Aditya Roy Kapur agree to be a part of Anurag Basu’s film Metro in Dino? Actor reveals

Aditya Roy Kapur has been receiving widespread acclaim for his role in the series The Night Manager. His portrayal of Shaan Sengupta in the crime thriller series, alongside Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala, has garnered praise from audiences. Now, Aditya has shifted his focus to his next project, an anthology film directed by Anurag Basu titled Metro in Dino. In this film, he will be sharing screen space with actress Sara Ali Khan for the first time.

Aditya recently shared some insights about the project and revealed the reason he decided to be a part of the film, shedding light on his motivations for taking on this new and exciting endeavor.

Aditya Roy Kapur on why he agreed to do Anurag Basu’s Metro in Dino

In a recent interview with Times of India, Aditya Roy Kapur shared his reasons for choosing to be a part of the film Metro in Dino. He attributed his decision to the director, Anurag Basu, with whom he had previously collaborated on the film Ludo. Aditya expressed how enjoyable and fulfilling it was to work with Anurag Basu, describing him as a master of his craft. He stated, “I think Anurag Basu is the reason why I said yes to the project. I really had a great time working on Ludo with him. The opportunity to get on set again with him was a no-brainer for me. He’s such a master at what he does that it’s just great fun as an actor to work with him. It’s pure joy.”

More about Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan's movie Metro in Dino

Anurag Basu's anthology film, Metro in Dino, delves into bittersweet relationships within a contemporary setting. The star-studded cast includes Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Konkana Sen Sharma, and Ali Fazal, alongside Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan. The film is reportedly scheduled for release on March 29, 2024. Fans have already seen a glimpse of Aditya and Sara's chemistry when they appeared together as showstoppers at a fashion show earlier this year, creating anticipation for their on-screen pairing in the movie.

