Why did Alia Bhatt ask Ranbir Kapoor to check daughter Raha’s eyelashes after she was born? Deets inside

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are regarded as one of the most romantic couples in B-town. Their adorable PDA moments never go unnoticed by their fans and followers. The actress shares pictures and videos of them together on her social media which receive a lot of love. The couple tied the knot on April 14, 2022, with close family members and friends in attendance. They welcomed their first child, daughter Raha Kapoor on November 6, 2022, a few months after their wedding in April. In a recent interview, Alia revealed that right after Raha's birth, the actress asked her husband Ranbir to check their daughter's eyelashes and the reason will melt your heart.

Alia Bhatt recalls asking husband Ranbir Kapoor to check Raha's eyelashes after her birth for THIS reason

In a recent interview with Vogue, Alia Bhatt recalled asking her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor to check on their daughter Raha Kapoor's eyelashes right after her birth. Revealing the reason, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress said, "I don’t have lovely long lashes like my husband. He has got like beautiful long lashes. And then when my daughter was born, I was like, ‘Check her eyes. Does she have lovely long lashes?’ And she does. Touch wood.”

During her conversation with Vogue, Alia spoke about her relationship with Ranbir while sharing a personal insight. She added that Ranbir appreciates her natural look and prefers her without a dark lip shade. She said, “After applying the lipstick, I rub it off because one thing my husband, who was also my boyfriend when we go out at night, he’s like ‘wipe that off’ because he loves the natural color of my lips.”

On the other hand, recently Ananya Panday also shared that Raha is one of the most adorable kids as she said, "She (Alia Bhatt) has a beautiful daughter, Raha, who is just so adorable; obviously I don't want to steal her, but I just cannot get over how adorable she is."

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is currently basking in the success of Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-starring Ranveer Singh. The film performed outstandingly at the box office. She also made her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

