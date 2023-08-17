Why did Alia Bhatt not promote Heart of Stone with co-star Gal Gadot? Actress REVEALS

Alia Bhatt is one of the most talented actresses in the film industry. She is getting immense praise for both of her recent releases, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Heart of Stone. The actress made her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. She has been receiving appreciation from fans and followers since the announcement of her Hollywood debut shared. On August 16, Alia hosted an #AskMeAnything session on her Instagram Stories. She answered various fans' questions in the coolest way. One of them asked the actress why she did not promote her film Heart of Stone with Gadot, to which Alia revealed the real reason.

Alia Bhatt reveals reason why she did not promote Heart of Stone with co-star Gal Gadot

During the #AskMeAnything session on Instagram, a fan asked Alia Bhatt, "How come we didn't see you promoting your film with Gal?" The actress wrote, "As a team, we stand behind the SAG-AFTRA strike, and as a mark of solidarity, we haven’t been promoting the movie. However I’ve been seeing all your messages and the outpouring of love!! Thankful for you all and sending all the love right back to you." Have a look:

Speaking about Heart of Stone, it is an action spy thriller that depicts the story of an intelligence spy Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot). She undertakes a mission to save a dangerous yet valuable weapon known as the "The Heart” from mysterious hacker and tech genius Keya Dhawan (Alia Bhatt). Alia plays the main antagonist in the film and has shot for various action sequences with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Notably, Alia is receiving praise for her unique character as Keya in Heart of Stone from fans and followers on social media.

Meanwhile, Alia is currently enjoying the success of Rocky Aur Rani kii prem Kahaani co-starring Ranveer Singh which was released on July 28. The actress is set to share screen space with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa. Not only this but also, Alia is reportedly set to headline the first female-led film in Aditya Chopra’s spy universe.

