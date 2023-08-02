Why did Alia Bhatt's Rani wear only sarees in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani? Karan Johar reveals

Karan Johar’s freshly released romantic drama, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, is being loved and celebrated by audiences of all ages. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, Johar’s latest outing is hailed as an outright entertainer by the fans, as well as, critics. While the sizzling chemistry between Ranveer and Alia and their prolific performances as Rocky and Rani is undoubtedly the icing on a cake, Alia’s serene saree looks in the song Tum Kya Mile and the rest of the movie is something we can’t take our eyes off!

However, in an exclusive conversation with a popular media house, Karan was asked why a modern and powerful character like Rani was shown in a saree throughout the film and Karan’s reply to the question will simply win your heart. Here’s what Karan said…

Karan Johar’s reply on why Alia Bhatt is shown in sarees in RARKPK

While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Karan specified that sarees are the “biggest gift” we have received from our Indian culture and moreover, spoke about why do we, as Indians, link modernity with western outfits. Speaking about the same, Karan said, “What is the problem? Why do we associate modernity with a western garment? I have met so many women who wear sarees so beautifully and they are so beautifully progressive and very much with the times, intelligent, well-read, well-traveled, well spoken, they wear sarees. It’s just that we associate modernity and progression with western garments.”

Bhatt’s character in the film is shown as a strong, Independent woman who has completed her education from US, however, as per Karan, since she grew up around her mother and grandmother, so for Rani aka Alia, “those influences are very strong.”

Karan Johar on similarities between Alia Bhatt and her character Rani

When asked about similarities between the Darlings star and Rani, her character from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, KJo revealed that she is “very close to Rani as an individual”. “She identified with Rani and therefore could portray it with the élan and perfection that she did,” Johar further added.

Alia Bhatt made her big Bollywood debut in 2012 with Karan Johar’s romantic drama, Student Of The Year. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks Johar's second collaboration with Bhatt. When asked about his ‘Rani’s’ acting prowess, the director admitted that he had “no memory of her being like this. Like, when did she become this great actor?”. Adding further he said that he felt like he was “directing a genius artist.”

While Alia made her debut with SOTY, however, as per her director, her “real emotional and artistic launch was Highway and then she hit the highway after that.” Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Highway was Alia’s sophomore project for which she garnered immense appreciation for her performance.

Advertisement

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Directed by Karan Johar, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is headlined by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The movie also stars legendary artistes Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released on 28 July, 2023.