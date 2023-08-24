Why did Amitabh Bachchan and Sridevi's mothers warn Khuda Gawah producer before Afghanistan shoot?

Amitabh Bachchan has risked his life multiple times for his films. After a near-death accident during the filming of Coolie, he faced danger again while shooting the 1992 film Khuda Gawah in Afghanistan. The film also starred Srivedi alongside Amitabh Bachchan and both of them had traveled to the war-torn country along with the entire cast and crew during the film’s shoot. Recently, the movie's producer, Manoj Desai, recalled that Bachchan Ji's mother, Teji Bachchan, and Sridevi’s mother, Rajeswari Yanger, had warned him before he left for the shoot. Here’s what happened.

Manoj Desai recalls being warned by Amitabh Bachchan and Sridevi’s mother during Khuda Gawah filming

During an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Manoj Desai recalled the extreme risk he had taken while filming the movie, Khuda Gawah in Afghanistan. He said, “If Amitabh Bachchan had gotten shot with one bullet, it would all have been over. If Sridevi would have been shot, it would be over. Because there was a war going on.”

The filmmaker also recalled how Amitabh Bachchan’s mother Teji Bachchan had warned him before they were about to leave for the shoot. He said, “When I met Teji Bachchan, she said ‘Agar Munna ko kuch hua, aur Jaya ne white saree pehni toh tu vahan suicide karna. Teri wife bhi white saree pehenegi (If something happens to my son, and Jaya has to wear a white saree, then you kill yourself there. You wife will also wear a white saree).”

He also spoke about the warning given by Sridevi’s mother Rajeswari Yanger. The filmmaker mentioned Sridevi’s mother told him, “If something happens to her, you don’t come back. If you come back, I will kill you’.”

Professional front of Amitabh Bachchan

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher starrer Ghoomer where he played a cameo role. Currently, Big B is filming for Nag Ashwin's Project K. The film stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. This movie heavily relies on graphics and VFX and about 70-75 percent of the film has already been completed. Both Deepika and Amitabh Bachchan have a few more days of shoot left. Recently, the legendary actor resumed work on Section 84, a project written and directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. The cast includes Diana Penty, Abhishek Banerjee, and Nimrat Kaur.

