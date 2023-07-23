Why did Amitabh Bachchan skip Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD launch at San Diego Comic-Con? Megastar REVEALS

On July 20, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and director Nag Ashwin were seen launching the official title of their film Project K at the San Diego Comic-Con. The film, also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani is titled Kalki 2898 AD. Along with the title, the team launched the first glimpse and gave fans a sneak peek into their world. However, Big B, who will be seen playing an important role in the film, didn't attend the event. Earlier on Sunday, he took to social media and revealed the reason behind not attending the grand launch event.

Here's why Amitabh Bachchan didn't attend Kalki 2898 AD's launch at San Diego Comic-Con

Big B keeps updating his blog on a regular basis. Earlier today, he revealed that he couldn't go to San Diego due to medical restrictions. He also shared that director Nag Ashwin pushed him hard to join them. He wrote, "Alright .. so .. San Diego and K, the project .. a great moment for the film and the makers and all those that went there for the release of the first look for it .. I was pushed hard by Nagi Sir to come along, but work and medical restrictions have kept me away from many such occasions .. so .. but I must admit the first look was pretty darn good .. wasn’t it .. style, music, frames .. everything."

He also spoke about the title of his film and explained the meaning. The veteran megastar added, "and finally the reveal of K .. KALKI .. mythologically so important .. 2898 AD!! ‘AD’ has been changed has it not .. ? yes.. AD , which i think was ‘anno domini’, meaning ‘in the year of the Lord’.. was changed to CE - common era .. and BC, became BCE - before common era ! Why so .. have no idea .. it was related to the birth of Christ, before and after. hence .. but, each region in the World has its own year and month and named according to their calculated calendars."

Earlier, in his blog, he revealed that he didn't know what Comic-Con meant. The veteran actor said that he asked his son Abhishek Bachchan about it and the latter was shocked. Abhishek told him that Comic-Con was a 'huge deal'.

Meanwhile, Kalki 2898 AD is all set to release on the big screens on January 12, 2024. The first glimpse has already got fans quite excited.

