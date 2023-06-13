Why did Arshad Warsi think his career would end after Munna Bhai MBBS? Actor REVEALS

Actor Arshad Warsi, who is currently enjoying praise for his performance in Asur season 2, recently spoke about his highly-loved film, Munna Bhai MBBS co-starring Sanjay Dutt. Sanju was seen playing the role of Munna Bhai while Arshad essayed his henchman Circuit's character. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial was loved by the audience. In an interview, Warsi said that he was sure back then that his career would end after the film's release. He also said that he thought it would be his last film.

Arshad Warsi describes Circuit from Munna Bhai MBBS as 'bad'

While speaking to Siddharth Kannan, the actor revealed that he did the film because he liked Rajkumar Hirani as a person and director. He also shared that Makarand Deshpande had turned down the film because it was that 'bad'. Arshad said, "I knew yeh film karne ke baad, meri zindagi barbaad hai. Mujhe laga hogaya, this is the last film I’ll do. It was the role of a goon. Forget that, Makarand Deshpande said no to the film. He didn’t want to do that, it was that bad."

He went on to add that Sanjay Dutt was also not confident about the film. Arshad said, "When you agree to a role, you only see what’s on paper. It’s only after the film comes out when you realise what it is, and what the impact has been. It was the role of a goon, who was among five other goons who were tagging along with the hero. I thought it would be the last film of my career… Even if the film became a hit, I’d get nothing, and if it flopped, I’d get nothing…. I don’t think even Sanju had a lot of confidence in the first film, it went against the grain of what was working at that time."

He continued that he was sure that he wouldn't get anything out of the Hirani directorial. The Golmaal actor added, "I liked Raju. He was a good man and a good director, and I liked the story. I liked the film. But I knew I wouldn’t get anything out of it. Do you ever remember goons in movies like this? Only the hero and the director benefit from these movies. I asked Raju to let me enjoy it, to let me enjoy my failure."

Munna Bhai MBBS stood out for Sanjay and Arshad, and the response was massive. Later, they came up with the second part, Lage Raho Munna Bhai which also starred Vidya Balan. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the third installment to release.