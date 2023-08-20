Why did Deepika Padukone rebuke paparazzi for clicking her photos at an event? Old video goes VIRAL

Actress Deepika Padukone is rarely seen losing her cool with the paparazzi. She is often spotted cheerfully greeting them and posing for joyful pictures. However, an old video has surfaced on the internet showing the star rebuking the camera persons. The video is originally from designer Manish Malhotra's fashion show, where Deepika's husband Ranveer Singh had walked the ramp as the showstopper.

Deepika Padukone reprimands paparazzi for taking backstage pictures at fashion show

An old video of Deepika scolding the paparazzi at an event has gone viral on social media. The actress can be seen standing backstage among various models and guests. She informed the photographers that taking pictures was not allowed in that area.

For the unversed, designer Manish Malhotra’s grand bridal couture show took place in Mumbai a month ago on July 20. Numerous Bollywood celebrities graced the dazzling event. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, who were then promoting their film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,' became the showstoppers of the night. Deepika was also present to support her husband, Ranveer. The Om Shanti Om actress looked exquisite in a white saree with a detailed blouse and emerald jewelry. She completed the look with a sleek bun and glamorous makeup, accentuated by red lipstick. She later shared mesmerizing pictures from the event on her Instagram.

Advertisement

Many fans concurred with Deepika's statement and commended her for communicating it to the photographers in an elegant manner. One person said, “Of course.. because the models are there .. changing- resting and media are not allowed,” while another comment read, “She said it in the most graceful way.... other stars of her stature would have lost cool.”

Deepika Padukone’s professional front

Deepika Padukone's calendar is filled with a slew of major projects and international brand collaborations. Her upcoming appearance is in a cameo role for Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan, which releases next month. She is engrossed in filming Kalki 2898 AD alongside actor Prabhas, while also working on Siddharth Anand's directorial Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan. The first looks of these films have already been unveiled. Recent reports suggest that Rohit Shetty's Singham Again is on the verge of commencing production, with Deepika potentially portraying Ajay Devgn's sister in the project.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone gives glimpse of her fun and relatable married life with Ranveer Singh in NEW video