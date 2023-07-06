Why did Kajol call Madhuri Dixit an 'underrated actor'? Find out

Kajol and Madhuri Dixit are two of the most talented actors in the entertainment industry. Both of them have been a part of the industry for more than three decades. Even after all these years, their acting skills continue to amaze fans and followers. The two of them often used to compete to grab the same roles back in the 1990s. But recently, Kajol called her contemporary Madhuri Dixit an 'underrated actor.' Wondering why? Read below to know the details.

Kajol calls Madhuri Dixit an 'underrated actor'

In a recent interview with Zoom, the Lust Stories 2 actor was asked to name an actor who she thinks is 'underrated.' Without giving it a second thought, Kajol picked Madhuri Dixit. She said that Madhuri deserved to get a "variety or range of roles."

Even though, Kajol and the Maja Ma actor never shared screen space in their acting career, both of them share a great bond together. Notably, Ajay Devgn has worked with Madhuri in a few films and one of the most recent is Indra Kumar's adventure comedy Total Dhamaal in 2019.

In 2022, Kajol and Madhuri were seen enjoying the Diwali party hosted by Manish Malhotra. The Salaam Venky actor even posted a video with Madhuri where both of them were seen singing Abba's popular track Dancing Queen. The Trial actor even called the 56-year-old actor 'dancing queen' in the caption.

Kajol is currently receiving praise from her fans and followers for her latest role in Lust Stories 2 which starred Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma. The actor is set to make her digital debut with The Trial. It will release on July 14. The cast of the web series also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Sheeba Chaddha, and Kubbra Sait.

Meanwhile, Madhuri was last seen in The Fame Game and Maja Ma. However, the details of her next projects are still under wraps.

ALSO READ: Here's why Lust Stories 2 star Kajol advises young actresses joining showbiz to never opt for plastic surgery