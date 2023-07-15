Why did Kriti Sanon name her production house Blue Butterfly Films? Actress finally REVEALS

Earlier this month, Kriti Sanon announced the launch of her production house Blue Butterfly Films. She wrote that she has been in the film industry for 9 years, and that it's now time to learn more and tell more stories that touch people’s hearts. She is gearing up for her maiden project as a producer with the film Do Patti, which stars Kajol in the lead role. Soon after Kriti announced her production house, a section of netizens drew a connection between Blue Butterfly and late Sushant Singh Rajput, by pointing out how Sushant would often use blue butterflies in his Instagram captions. Now, Kriti Sanon has finally revealed the idea behind the name of her production house.

Kriti Sanon reveals why she named her production house Blue Butterfly Films

On Friday, Kriti Sanon shared a vlog on her YouTube channel in which she answered why she picked the name ‘Blue Butterfly’ for her production house. In the video, Kriti said that it is because she loves butterflies and the color blue. “It's there on my Insta bio since ages. I use it in my captions, I use it when I write poetry. I think it signifies dreams, wings, flight, freedom, liberal, positivity, happiness, all of it. I feel like a butterfly is beautiful but it starts off with being a caterpiller, turning into a cocoon and then turning into a butterfly,” said Kriti.

She said that it’s a slow and steady process of becoming the most beautiful version of yourself, and her journey has also been like that. “Learnt everything on the job. I've slowly gotten to where I am today, evolved into the person I am today. You have your struggles, you move you grow you change and then you find the best, the most beautiful version of yourself and then you fly. So, that's why it is Blue Butterfly,” said Kriti. Check out the video below!

About Kriti Sanon’s maiden production Do Patti

With Do Patti, Kriti Sanon will reunite with Kajol after almost eight years. They worked together in the film Dilwale. Kriti shared with Pinkvilla that Do Patti holds a very special place in her heart as it marks her debut as a producer. She said, “I’m excited to collaborate with the extremely talented Kanika Dhillon as a producer and we couldn’t have asked for a better partner than Netflix for this magical journey. Adding to our women power is the amazing Kajol ma’am, who I’m thrilled to be working again with after almost 8 years (since Dilwale). I just cannot wait for this ride to begin.”

