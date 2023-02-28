Why did Madhuri Dixit Nene say her marriage with husband Shriram Nene is hard?
Madhuri Dixit opened up about her marriage with husband Shriram Nene, and revealed it was tough in many aspects. She also revealed the most important aspect of married life.
Madhuri Dixit Nene, the celebrated Bollywood star is totally in her career, with some exceptional movie projects and television shows in her kitty. The gorgeous actress, who is enjoying a highly successful second innings in showbiz, is happily married to Dr. Shriram Nene, the renowned Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeon. Madhuri Dixit and Dr. Nene often garner the attention of their followers and netizens with their adorable social media posts and reel videos and have been considered one of ideal couples in B'town.
Madhuri Dixit reveals her marriage with Dr. Shriram Nene is hard
In a recent video posted on Dr. Shriram Nene's official YouTube channel, Madhuri Dixit Nene opened up about their marriage and revealed that it has been hard at times. The actress, who called her marriage with Dr. Nene 'tough yet lovely', however, is extremely proud of her husband and his achievements. "It’s tough because of the kind of time you guys have to keep. Whether it’s day night and the call schedules, sometimes your every other day call, sometimes you are on like maybe skip one day and you are on call," revealed the Maja Ma actress, as she spoke about living with a medical practitioner who is highly successful in his career.
"It’s hard because then you are the one who’s looking after the kids, taking them to school, getting them back and stuff like that. Also, the timings - there might have something important happening but you are not there, because you are in the hospital looking after someone else. Sometimes I might be sick and you have to take care of someone else," added Madhuri Dixit Nene.
Madhuri on their roles as parents
In the video, Madhuri Dixit Nene also revealed that both she and Dr. Shriram Nene have always made sure that they find time for their kids Arin and Ryan, despite being totally busy in their respective careers. "We made sure that the kids… always felt loved and cared for. There are times when it is difficult but there are times when we know whatever we are doing in life is for the good and is something we both want," she explained.
The most important thing in marriage
Interestingly, Madhuri Dixit Nene, who is extremely proud of her husband's achievements, added that knowing your partner is the most important thing in a marriage. "I guess it’s also so heartening and I always used to feel so proud of you because whenever I saw you being so concerned about the patients you are looking after or fighting for their rights… In a marriage, it is important to know your partner," stated the actress.
