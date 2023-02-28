Why did Manoj Bajpayee quit dancing after he saw Hrithik Roshan?

Manoj Bajpayee , who has time and again managed to impress the audience with his versatile performances, is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Gulmohar. The actor is busy promoting the film with his co-star Sharmila Tagore . In a recent interview, Manoj revealed that he is a trained dancer but he quit after watching Hrithik Roshan. He recalled his early days and revealed that he used to dance back then.

In an interview with Curly Tales, Manoj revealed that it was a prerequisite for an artist to sing and dance since he was from the theatre. He said that even if 'you do not become a frontline singer, you must be a chorus singer at least'. He further added that he was trained in Chhau dance but when Hrithik came into the industry and he saw his performance, he told himself 'aaj ke baad dancing ka khwaab band kyuki ab ye nahi seekh sakta main'.

Manoj's film Satya was released in 1998 and his performance in the song Sapne Me Milti Hai was loved by everyone. Talking about his performance in the song, he said that he had already done whatever dance he had to before Hrithik joined showbiz.