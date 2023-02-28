Why did Manoj Bajpayee quit dancing after he saw Hrithik Roshan?
In a recent interview, Manoj Bajpayee revealed that he is a trained dancer but he quit after watching Hrithik Roshan.
Manoj Bajpayee, who has time and again managed to impress the audience with his versatile performances, is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Gulmohar. The actor is busy promoting the film with his co-star Sharmila Tagore. In a recent interview, Manoj revealed that he is a trained dancer but he quit after watching Hrithik Roshan. He recalled his early days and revealed that he used to dance back then.
In an interview with Curly Tales, Manoj revealed that it was a prerequisite for an artist to sing and dance since he was from the theatre. He said that even if 'you do not become a frontline singer, you must be a chorus singer at least'. He further added that he was trained in Chhau dance but when Hrithik came into the industry and he saw his performance, he told himself 'aaj ke baad dancing ka khwaab band kyuki ab ye nahi seekh sakta main'.
Manoj's film Satya was released in 1998 and his performance in the song Sapne Me Milti Hai was loved by everyone. Talking about his performance in the song, he said that he had already done whatever dance he had to before Hrithik joined showbiz.
Meanwhile, Gulmohar is directed by Rahul V Chittella. The film revolves around a multi-generation family who deals with insecurities when they are to move out of their 34-year-old family home. It also stars Suraj Sharma, Amol Palekar and Kaveri Seth. Speaking about it earlier, Manoj said that there's something for everyone in the film and it will make the audience choke and laugh. The film is slated to release on March 3 on Disney+ Hotstar.
Manoj also has the third season of The Family Man in the pipeline. The first two seasons were a hit affair and the audience loved watching the gripping series. They are now eagerly waiting to watch the third season.
