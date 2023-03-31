Why did Mrunal Thakur post her crying pictures on Instagram? Gumraah actress reveals

Actress Mrunal Thakur, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Gumraah alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, has spoken about her crying picture that she posted recently on Instagram. Soon after she shared the picture, it left her fans and friends worried. In an interview recently, Mrunal talked about the picture and said that she felt 'so relaxed' after sharing it.

Mrunal Thakur opens up on her crying picture

While sharing the picture with her fans, Mrunal had written, "Yesterday was tough. But today I'm stronger, wiser and happy! Everybody has pages in their stories they don't read out loud but I'm choosing to read mine out loud – because maybe someone out needs to learn the lesson I learnt. Taking one day at a time! It's ok to be naive and vulnerable." Now, while speaking to PTI, the actress said that there is a ‘thin line between feeling low and seeking help’.

Mrunal said, "Sometimes you want to hear good things, you want that push from someone and after putting that post out, I felt so relaxed. Most people have stopped being vulnerable. There are days when we feel low, sad, we feel under confident but that does not mean that a big word (depression) is to be used. There is a thin line between feeling low and seeking help. I am just saying don't be afraid of being vulnerable, just own it."

She added that the picture was 'just to normalise feeling vulnerable'. The Jersey actress said, "In today's world, especially with social media, everything looks nice, pretty and aspirational, but trust me there is a lot of hard work that goes behind that. There are a lot of problems that the actor or the personality faces. So, that post was just to normalise feeling vulnerable. Today, I feel like I have heard my inner voice in a world, where there are so many voices around me. I choose to listen to my inner voice. So I am really happy."

Meanwhile, her and Aditya's film Gumraah is slated to release on April 7. It is a remake of the 2019 Tamil film Thadam.

ALSO READ: Mouni Roy cheers up her 'dearest' Mrunal Thakur after she drops a crying picture; Jersey star reacts