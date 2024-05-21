Why did Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia quit her Bollywood debut LSD 2 backed by Ektaa Kapoor? Actress breaks silence

Television star Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia would have made her Bollywood debut by now had she not backed out of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. The actress was chosen to lead the movie after Bigg Boss 16, where she was a housemate. However, when the movie’s official announcement was made, Nimrit’s name was nowhere.

Bankrolled by Ektaa Kapoor under her banner Balaji Motion Pictures, LSD 2 was directed by Dibakar Banerjee and eventually featured an ensemble cast including Paritosh Tiwari, Bonita Rajpurohit, Abhinav Singh, Swastika Mukherjee, Mouni Roy, Uorfi Javed, and Swaroopa Ghosh, among others.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia addresses quitting Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2

While speaking to HT City, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia detailed the incident and revealed, "When I came out of the house, I needed some time to myself. It took a lot of courage to identify that I wanted to be better equipped when I entered a film set. It wasn't an easy decision to make, as it was the moment everyone was waiting for. But I wouldn't have been able to be the best version of me in it, in terms of how I look as well as where my head space was at."

Kaur further acknowledged that, being an outsider, she won’t get many opportunities, and neither can she afford to have many misses.

Even though things didn’t materialize, Nimrit said that she parted ways on a very mutual and cordial note. She said, “There were no questions asked and I really appreciate and respect the team for that. Everyone associated with that project was nothing but amazing. It was very smooth.”

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia gets ready for her big Bollywood debut

Despite the miss, the 29-year-old has already bagged her cinematic debut project. She confessed to signing a thriller drama in the same interview and said that it was a long-aawaited opportunity for her. Produced by Ajay Rai, the movie is currently in the pre-production stage and will go on the floor in September. Nimrit, on the other hand, will be joining the team after wrapping up Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

