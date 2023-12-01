Why did Parineeti Chopra turn down Rashmika Mandanna's role in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal?

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal has been one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of this year. The Sandeep Vanga Reddy directorial also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and others. Earlier, Parineeti Chopra was supposed to play the female lead which eventually went to Rashmika. Here's what happened.

Parineeti Chopra was supposed to do Animal

The role of Geetanjali Singh in Animal was earlier supposed to be played by Parineeti Chopra. The Sandeep Vanga Reddy directorial was first announced in 2021 with Pari's name attached to it. However, the actress reportedly walked out of the project as she was doing Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila with Diljit Dosanjh. According to Bollywood Hungama, “She has to get into prep immediately for the shoot (of Chamkila), and unfortunately due to this development, she won’t be able to shoot for Animal as there is a major overlap of dates between the two films.”

However, another report from M9 News claims that Sandeep did not find Parineeti suitable during the trial shoots. After Rashmika's announcement as the lead, Parineeti told India Today: "These things happen, it is part and parcel of life. We must make such choices every day. You make the choice that is right for you.”

Sandeep Vanga Reddy on Rashmika Mandanna's role

At an event, Sandeep spoke about Rashmika's role as Geetanjali in Animal. He said that she is someone who understands the protagonist more than his parents. He also said that the character is different and very important who will be throughout the film.

Animal is helmed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri, Saloni Batra, Shakti Kapoor, and Suresh Oberoi. The film was released theatrically today on December 1st, clashing with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur. It was earlier supposed to be released in August but was pushed back due to some pending post-production work.

Alia Bhatt saw the film prior to its theatrical release and was surrounded by the media outside the cinema hall. She gave her review and said with a smile, "outstanding". She then added, "khatarnaak, khatarnaak" and left the area.

