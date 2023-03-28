Why did Priyanka Chopra decide to come to US for work? Actress says she had ‘beef with people’ in Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra is on a roll! The actress has not only made a mark with her acting skills in Bollywood, but in Hollywood as well. She has been a part of some interesting international projects, and will next be seen in the Russo Brothers’ Citadel, co-starring Richard Madden. Before doing Hollywood films, the actress was a part of two hit music videos for which she also lent her voice- In My City ft. Will.i.am and Exotic ft. Pitbull. In a recent podcast, Priyanka was asked what made her decide to come to the US for work. Priyanka, for the first time, opened up about it and said that she had beef with people in Bollywood, and that she was tired of the politics.

Priyanka Chopra says she was ‘being pushed in the corner’ in Bollywood

On the podcast Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Priyanka Chopra was asked the reason behind her deciding to work in the US. “So how do you decide you want to even put yourself through that? Why'd you decide to put yourself through that and then what was it?” asked Dax Shepard. In response, Priyanka said, “I've never said this so I'm going to say it because you'll make me feel safe.” She said that Anjula Acharia of Desi Hits saw her in a video, and she called her up while Priyanka was shooting for Saat Khoon Maaf. She said she heard the demo and if she would be interested in a music career in the US. Coming to the part that she never spoke about, Priyanka said that it happened at a time when she was also looking for a way out of Bollywood.

“I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break,” said Priyanka. She added, “This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I didn't want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require groveling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn't feel like I wanted to do it.”

So when the music opportunity came her way, Priyanka Chopra decided to go to America, and she got the chance to work with Pitbull, Will.I.Am, Pharell Williams and she even met JayZ! However, she added that she quickly realized she was much better at her ‘day job’ when the music career didn’t work out. Post that, she tried out for acting roles, and eventually bagged the role in Quantico.

