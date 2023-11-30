Why did Randeep Hooda marry in Lin Laishram's Manipuri tradition? Reason REVEALED

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram finally tied the knot yesterday November 29th in Imphal, Manipur. The wedding was intimate and was attended by their respective family members and close friends. It was done in the traditional Maitei style. In an interview, the Highway actor revealed why he opted for a Manipuri traditional wedding. Let's find out what he said.

Randeep Hooda spills the beans on his wedding

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's wedding took at the Chumthang Shannapung resort in Imphal following a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony. In a chat with ANI prior to their wedding, the Jannat 2 actor spoke about the reason behind it. He said that Lin is from Manipuri and it was "respectful" to do the wedding in her tradition.

He explained, "It feels very good. I felt that it's only respectful to come and marry in the bride's tradition. Though I have heard that in Meitei love marriages, the groom has to sit for a very long time. So, that's something but I am looking forward to the ceremony and traditions. I want to experience my life partner's culture. That's why I am here."

Randeep further stated that he would embrace her traditions and would perform all the rituals with sincerity. "I hope I don't make any mistakes. And we have been talking about their culture, Manipuri culture and all that for a long time. I am really looking forward to it and hope that all goes well. I am praying for our happy future and lots of kids and lots of abundance. Yes, it's east meets west. It's like a traditional or cultural exchange", he added.

How did the two meet?

During the same conversation, Randeep said that he and Lin have known each other for a very long time and met when they were in theatre. Revealing the specifics, Lin shared that the two met at Naseeruddin Shah's theatre group known as Motley where Randeep was her senior.

The duo first went public with their relationship last year during Diwali when Randeep shared a picture with her on Instagram. Since then, the couple has been involved in a lot of PDAs and shares each other pictures on special occasions. Right after arriving in Imphal, Randeep and Lin visited Ipudhou Marjing Khubamlen and Shri Shri Govindajee temples to seek blessings before their big day. After that, the actor said that he desired a happy married life and also wanted peace for Manipur. When asked if big celebrities would be in attendance, he said that it's just him.

Workwise, Lin was recently seen in Sujoy Ghosh's mystery thriller Jaane Jaan. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma, and Jaideep Ahlawat. Randeep on the other hand, was recently seen in Sergeant and the web series Inspector Avinash. He will be next acting and directing Swatantra Veer Savarkar where he is portraying Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

