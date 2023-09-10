Why did Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal hide their romance from Fukrey cast? Actress reveals

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal celebrated their wedding with a splendid ceremony in Lucknow in October of the previous year. Their initial encounter dates back to over a decade ago when they first crossed paths on the set of their film, Fukrey. In no time, they embarked on a steady romantic journey, consistently delighting their fans with captivating photos and videos. During a recent interview, Richa reminisced about the early stages of their relationship and candidly explained the reason behind concealing their love affair from their co-actors, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, and Manjot Singh. She also shed light on the possibility of Ali making a cameo appearance in Fukrey 3.

Richa Chadha on early dating days with Ali Fazal and hiding their romance from Fukrey cast

In a recent conversation with News18, Richa Chadha, who is set to reprise her role as Bholi Punjaban in Fukrey 3, shared details about her romantic journey with Ali Fazal. She revealed, “We used to hang out a lot. We would meet once every month. This was in 2013. We would keep meeting each other in one way or the other, be it at screenings or over meals at our friends’ homes. After hanging out so much, we soon realized that we can go out on a date or two and see what happens next. That’s how it started.”

When discussing the reason for keeping their blossoming relationship under wraps from their fellow actors Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, and Manjot Singh, she playfully quipped, “I didn’t tell anyone about Ali and myself. I thought Manjot would feel jealous because he was single. In fact, he’s permanently single.”

Richa Chadha on Ali Fazal’s cameo in Fukrey 3

Ali Fazal won't be reprising his role as Zafar Bhai in the third installment. Richa Chadha contemplated his possible cameo and remarked, “In the last film, he gets married to a character named Neetu ma’am and is on his honeymoon in Goa. So, I don’t know if he has a cameo in the film. I haven’t seen it yet.”

Fukrey 3 is helmed by director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The trailer for this highly-awaited comedy was recently unveiled, and the film is scheduled to release on September 28.

