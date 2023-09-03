Why did Samantha Ruth Prabhu 'crack up' upon seeing Manoj Bajpayee in The Family Man Season 2?

The Family Man is a highly cherished series from India. Manoj Bajpayee played the role of Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man who works undercover as an intelligence officer for a fictional branch of the National Investigation Agency called the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC). The viewers thoroughly enjoyed seeing him as Srikant Tiwari in the series directed by Raj & DK. The second season was also a massive hit with the audience. The director duo considers the actor as the “best thing” that happened to them for the show. They reveal how Manoj Bajpayee agreed to star in the series within 20 minutes.

Filmmaker duo Raj & DK reveal Manoj Bajpayee agreed to be a part of The Family Man within 20 minutes

As the popular series The Family Man is gearing up for its third season, during a recent interview with The Humans of Bombay, Raj & DK revealed that Manoj Bajpayee agreed to star in the series within 20 minutes. “We wanted him to be an everyday guy, strong, ambitious, a poor dad, a middle-class man. We wanted an anti-hero, an anti-James Bond. We used to call him James Bond from Chembur.”

DK added, “When we met Manoj for the first time, we gave him a very long narration of this entire series…. for 20 minutes. We just started talking about the character and he was like, ‘Brilliant, I love it.’ The only thing I told him was that you will be a spy here but let’s not have that moustache! Because he has played a cop before and had that mustache!”

DK recalls Samantha Ruth Prabhu “Cracked up” after seeing Manoj Bajpayee in season 2

DK shared a funny story from the filming of The Family Man Season 2. Samantha Ruth Prabhu had trained rigorously for an action scene, but when Manoj Bajpayee appeared on set and effortlessly nailed the shot, she burst into laughter, realizing that his minimalistic style could win anyone over. “I remember in season two, when we were shooting with Samantha and Manoj was supposed to come in, they hadn’t shot together yet at that point. It was a scene where Samantha had to do a lot of action, so we spent two days rehearsing it, choreographing it, and a lot of effort went into it,” he said.

He further continued, “Manoj’s character enters, sees her, and starts chasing her. In the first take, she cracked up and laughed. She told us, ‘I spent two days doing this, all he does is, comes there and goes ‘hey’ and people are going to love him for it and going to crack up! That’s all he needs to do!”

ALSO READ: Manoj Bajpayee's wife Shabana thought The Family Man would 'ruin his career'; Actor REVEALS why