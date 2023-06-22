Why did Saroj Khan once want to slap Kajol-Saif Ali Khan while shooting a song? Lust Stories 2 actress REVEALS

Bollywood actress Kajol has some exciting projects in the pipeline. She will next be seen in The Trial: Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka, and in director Amit Ravindernath Sharma’s short film in the Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2. The trailer of Lust Stories 2 released just a few days ago, and we got a glimpse of Kajol’s character in the short film. In a recent interview, Kajol said that she cannot relate to two emotions- sexy, and sharam. She said that she depends on her directors for that, and recalled that late choreographer Saroj Khan was extremely annoyed at her and Saif Ali Khan as they couldn’t stop giggling while shooting a sensuous song sequence for Ye Dillagi.

Kajol on shooting with Saif Ali Khan for the song Hothon Pe Bas

While speaking with Radio Nasha, Kajol recalled her experience of shooting for the song ‘Hothon Pe Bas Tera Naam Hai’ from the film Ye Dillagi with Saif Ali Khan. She said that it was ‘terrible’. Kajol said, “There are two things, the word sexy and the word ‘sharam’, I can’t relate with these emotions. When somebody tells me I have to bat my eyelids and act coy, I can’t comprehend it. I don’t understand the emotion, but if you give me a set of features to move in a particular way, I get that.” She further added that everyone has a different idea of ‘lust’ and that its is a subjective emotion. When asked if she has ever been able to portray this emotion on screen, Kajol recalled that she has never been able to.

She said that most of the time she depends on her directors. She recalled shooting for the dance sequence fro Hothon Pe Bas with Saif, and how annoyed Saroj Khan was since Saif and she couldn’t stop giggling while shooting the sensuous song. “You have to see how much Saroj ji wanted to slap us… On ‘Hothon Pe Bas…’ Saroj ji wanted to hit us. Saif and I couldn’t stop laughing. She’d say, ‘You aren’t taking this seriously, you’re ill-mannered kids’,” said Kajol.

Lust Stories 2 is all set to premiere on Netflix on June 29, 2023.

