Why did Shah Rukh Khan agree to shoot Jawan's Zinda Banda song in Chennai? Director Atlee REVEALS

Released on September 7, Jawan created a massive uproar in theaters as fans relished actor Shah Rukh Khan’s performance. Recently, the film’s director Atlee has opined on working with the star and recollected how King Khan was immensely supportive of his idea of shooting Jawan’s song Zinda Banda in Chennai with a Tamil crew, even though the budget increased by Rs 10 crore.

‘It will also be kind of a thanksgiving from my side’: Atlee reveals SRK’s reaction to him wanting to shoot Zinda Banda in Chennai

Filmmaker Atlee is a renowned director from the South industry, and Jawan marked his debut in Bollywood as a director. During a recent interview with TV presenter Gopinath, the director recalled the time when he expressed his desire to shoot Zinda Banda song in Chennai and recollected the way Khan supported him despite the step increasing the film’s budget by Rs. 10 crore, as that would become a thanksgiving from his side.

“More than everything, we were shooting this film in Bombay. It is a huge jail set with a schedule of 45 days. So, it would take about Rs 60 to Rs 65 crore for it. So, when he told me, we would shoot that in Bombay. I told him it would be very helpful for me, my unit, and my dancers if we shot it in Chennai,” mentioned Atlee.

Further recalling his reaction, Atlee said how SRK told him that he doesn’t have to ‘convince’ him as he himself brought him from the South, where he is a renowned director. Furthermore, the director said that Khan was very supportive as he told him if he wanted to return the audience’s love, this would be the best way.

“You don’t have to convince me. I have brought you from that place where you have been a hit director. If you want to give it back to them, this is the best way. It will also be kind of a thanksgiving from my side. Don’t worry, we will make sure we shoot it there,” said the Jawan director.

He recalled feeling that the superstar was joking as the film’s budget would have shot up in such a situation. Atlee also added that this reason stands behind Jawan working well in Tamil Nadu.

More about Jawan

Released in September, Jawan also starred Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi, and Nayanthara alongside Khan. Post its theatrical release, the action-packed entertainer has also begun streaming on the OTT platform.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan: Here's everything you need to know about the film