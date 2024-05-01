Why did Shah Rukh Khan and Makarand Deshpande not do Munna Bhai MBBS? Monkey Man actor reveals

Shah Rukh Khan and Makarand Deshpande have worked together in Ashutosh Gowariker's 2004 film Swades. The superstar also made a guest appearance in Makarand's 2010 directorial Shahrukh Bola "Khoobsurat Hai Tu". But did you know that before Swades, they were set to work closely in Rajkumar Hirani's cult comedy Munna Bhai MBBS?

It's a known fact that Shah Rukh Khan was approached to play Munna Bhai in Rajkumar Hirani's 2003 film. When he couldn't do it, Sanjay Dutt came on board. Now Makarand has revealed that he was supposed to play Circuit, which was later played by Arshad Warsi in the film, but couldn't take it due to date issues. He also revealed why SRK didn't do Munna Bhai MBBS.

Makarand Deshpande on why he and Shah Rukh Khan didn't do Munna Bhai MBBS

During an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Makarand Deshpande said that he had worked on some scenes of Munna Bhai MBBS and did improvisations. He revealed that the makers also recorded a song with his voice.

Sharing the reason behind not doing the film, he cited date issues. Makarand said Rajkumar Hirani had asked him for 56 days, which he couldn't manage. "It was really wrong on my part. I was thinking of making a film at that time. In my life, I just have always known that my time is really important and not who is giving me what role and what will that role will do for me because popularity, fame, money had never been a question for me.” he said. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

When asked why Shah Rukh Khan didn't do the film, he said that he was going through a shoulder injury at the time.

Makarand also revealed that he didn't do the Aamir Khan-led Lagaan because Ashutosh Gowariker asked him for six months. He even recalled being called by Aamir Khan at his home to discuss the issue. However, he told him that he's not saying no to the film, but he can't give six months to it.

Makarand Deshpande's work front

Makarand Deshpande was last seen in 2023 film Bholaa starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the lead. He also recently made his debut in English films with Dev Patel's Monkey Man. The much-discussed film has yet to be released in India.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Shah Rukh Khan said he made Ra.One because he wanted to make something as good as Spider-Man