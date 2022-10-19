Why did Shah Rukh Khan give head massage to Bhuvan Bam during Zero promotions? Find Out

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest superstars in the country. He has completed 30 years in the film industry and continues to be one of the most loved and popular actors of all time. In his career, he has proven his acting chops several times in movies like Swades, Chak De! India, My Name Is Khan, and more. While SRK has been away from the silver screen for over four years now, his fans can’t wait to watch his comeback the next year. In the meantime, let’s look back at the one time when Shah Rukh Khan gave popular YouTuber Bhuvan Bam a head massage. Yes, you read that right!

In a conversation with Baradwaj Rangan, Bhuvan Bam revealed how SRK gave him a head massage while he featured on his YouTube Vhannel BB Ki Vines for the promotion of the 2018 movie Zero. Bhuvan said, “I was sweating, I had just removed the Titu wig and I had really long hair, and I didn’t know how to go about it. It was impromptu and it was also the first episode of Titu Talks and Titu Mama as a character was just a month old. I was figuring out how to bring out the character and somehow we got Shah Rukh sir on the first episode. I was like how are we going to do this?” He further continued, “I’ve never asked people to subscribe. I thought this is the right opportunity to tell him to subscribe and why not with a massage.”

He further added, “So I asked if I could sit between his legs and ask him to say ‘Subscribe to Bhuvan’s channel’ But then he went on with it, and it kept going on for a while till he finally said, ‘We’re done now’.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

Shah Rukh Khan has three releases in the pipeline. He will be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Apart from this, he also has Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

