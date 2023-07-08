Why did Shahid Kapoor keep relationship secret with Pankaj Kapur while entering Bollywood?

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor kept his identity as actor Pankaj Kapur's son a secret when he entered the industry, wanting to be loyal to his mother Neelima Azeem with whom he lived after her divorce. Shahid shared that only a few people knew about his lineage, as he wanted to establish himself independently.

Speaking to Mid-Day, Shahid Kapoor revealed that he intentionally didn't disclose his relationship with actor Pankaj Kapur when he started his acting career. “I was very proud that I was doing it without really being known as an established actor’s kid or actually calling people who your father has worked with because that kind of gives you in. None of that happened with me,” Shahid said.

While Shahid acknowledged the great equation he shared with his father, he wanted to pursue his acting career on his own terms. As a teenager, he didn't disclose his father's identity to many people. They would see each other once a year until Shahid moved to Mumbai with his mother. However, after the move, they found their groove and began spending more time together.

During the interview, Shahid also shared a traumatic incident related to his father's popular show Karamchand. While dining at a restaurant in Delhi, fans recognized Pankaj Kapur and crowded around him, offering carrots for him to eat. This overwhelming experience left Shahid feeling uncomfortable and disturbed. His reserved father was taken aback by the fans' behavior and hastily decided to leave the place, holding Shahid's hand. The incident left Shahid traumatized, leading him to taking the decision of not going out with his father anymore.

Shahid Kapoor's revelation provides insight into his initial journey in the film industry, highlighting his determination to establish his own identity and not rely on his famous father's connections. Shahid Kapoor continues to make a mark in the industry with his impressive acting skills and diverse film choices.

