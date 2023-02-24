Why did Soni Razdan refuse Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar: Ek Prem Katha?

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was released in 2001. It proved to be a massive success at the box office. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film also starred Amrish Puri, Lillete Dubey and others in key roles. The film was a perfect blend of emotions, drama, humour and solid performances. The makers are now all set to return with the second instalment, Gadar 2: The Katha Continues with Sunny and Ameesha in lead roles. But did you know, Alia Bhatt's mom Soni Razdan was offered an important role in the first part? Soni Razdan reveals why she refused to be a part of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

In a recent interview with Indian Express, the veteran actress revealed that she couldn't take up the part in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha due to her jam-packed schedule. She also said that she was upset that she turned down the project. She even revealed that director Anil Sharma 'never forgave her for that'. Soni Razdan shared, "The one project I got offered was Gadar and I said no to it at that moment. Not for any other reason but because I was producing my show for Star Plus called Aur Phir Ek Din. I was dealing with date issues of actors. I was a producer and I could not deal with having to go away to Lucknow to shoot. I had to go to Lucknow to shoot this wonderful project, which I said no to like a fool."

She continued, "I’m so upset that I said no to it because I really wanted to be a part of it. And I think Anil Sharma never forgave me after that. He was like ‘How can you say no?’ But I said, ‘You don’t realise what I’m going through. I’m going through the worst nightmare’ because I remember I was trying to juggle Kiran Kumar’s dates with XYZ’s dates with my dates. I couldn’t deal. So, I said no to it." Meanwhile, the second instalment will focus on the father-son relationship. The story will take a 20-year leap. Recently, Sunny and Ameesha were seen promoting their film on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 finale. Gadar 2: The Katha Continues is slated to release on August 11.

