Why did Sonnalli Seygall opt for an intimate wedding with Ashesh L Sajnani? Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame REVEALS

Actress Sonnalli Seygall, who is known for her work in the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series, surprised everyone on Wednesday as she got married to her longtime beau, Ashesh L Sajnani. After keeping her relationship under wraps for quite some time, she sealed the deal in an intimate ceremony today. The couple tied the knot at a Gurudwara in the city. The newlywed actress spoke about her wedding recently and revealed why she opted for an intimate ceremony.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, the actress said that she and her husband were sure of having a simple wedding. She also called it a 'private moment'. Sonnalli said, "Ashesh and I were very sure about having a very simple wedding with people who mean something to us. It’s a very private moment for us. It is what both our mothers wanted and we feel glad that we could do it for them. We really look forward to exploring this new phase of our life together."

Ashesh and Sonnalli made their first appearance as husband and wife in the afternoon today. They posed for the paparazzi after their Anand Karaj ceremony. She looked all things gorgeous as she wore a pink saree with a full-sleeved blouse. She paired her look with statement jewellery and customised kaleeras. On the other hand, her husband wore a white sherwani and a pink turban. The duo truly looked made for each other. While posing for the media, Sonnalli even flaunted her Mehendi-clad hands. Have a look:

Meanwhile, the report also suggests that Sonnalli and Ashesh's grand reception will take place on June 8, Thursday. A source told the portal, "The reception is going to be star-studded as well. Her Pyaar ka Punchnama actors will be present at the wedding, including Kartik Aaryan." For her wedding too, Kartik, Sunny Singh, Omkar Kapoor, Luv Ranjan, Mandira Bedi, Shama Sikander, Raai Laxmi, and others were seen arriving in style.

Meanwhile, Sonnalli was last seen in Jai Mummy Di opposite Sunny Singh.

