Why did Sriram Raghavan cast ‘eccentric pair’ Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi in Merry Christmas?

The makers of Merry Christmas recently unveiled the official posters and also announced the release date of the film. The Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer is now set to clash with Karan Johar’s action flick Yodha on December 15. The film has been shot in both Hindi and Tamil languages. Now, in a recent interaction, the director of the film Sriram Raghavan has revealed the details about the casting process of his leads Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi.

Sriram Raghavan on casting Katrina and Vijay

After piquing everyone’s interest with vintage style posters of Merry Christmas, Sriram Raghavan has now revealed how he brought together the unconventional pair of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. In an interview with News18, the acclaimed director said that it was the demand of the story. He said, “When you see the film, you’ll know. The story is such that I just needed a very off-beat pairing or casting and I was trying various combinations and permutations and I happened to meet Vijay at a festival in Melbourne and I’d seen some of his films. I just felt, ‘What if I do this odd combination’ and it has got its curiosity value, I hope.”

He also added that both the lead actors play very interesting characters in the film and a big reason to cast them was also because Katrina and Vijay have not worked with each other in the past and will form a fresh-pairing.

Two different versions of Merry Christmas

The filmmaker also mentioned that the film was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Tamil and will have certain differences. While Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi are leading both the versions, the supporting cast will be different. The Andhadhun filmmaker also disclosed that he made the second version because he is a Tamilian himself. He added, “I wanted to make a Tamil film also since Vijay is a very acclaimed actor in the South and I thought it will be just good for us to make two versions of this film. They are broadly the same, 95 percent they are the same but of course, language changes and some characters also I wanted to change so that it doesn’t look like a dubbed film.”

After the release of the highly anticipated Merry Christmas, Sriram Raghavan is set to team up with legendary actor Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda for Ikkis, which is a biopic on second Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal.

