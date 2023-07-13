Why did Suniel Shetty struggle even after delivering a debut hit film?

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty has achieved success not only in the film industry but also in a number of business ventures. In a recent podcast interview with Nikhil Kamath titled WTF is Health? Shetty talked about his early years in Bollywood and the difficulties he encountered.

Shetty received harsh remarks from critics despite his debut movie Balwaan (1992) being his breakthrough film, which did well at the box office. He explained how his abilities were called into question as a result of the conflict between his box office success and the critics’ response. Shetty initially thought that, like the illustrious Amitabh Bachchan, his background in martial arts would ensure his success in the film business. His confidence was, however, completely destroyed by the harsh reality of being scorned by others.

Shetty further added that amid the negativity, he worked on his strengths, and became the nation's favorite action hero, "The only way I can stay here is if I create an image for myself. What is my strength-action, so work on it. But there are others who are doing action to them. Do death-defying stunts take that risk, let that family not know but go every morning to do action, believing that either you're gonna come back with a broken bone or you're not going to come back at all. It's a tough job, right? It’s a very tough job being an action hero."

Knowing that action-packed roles were his thing, he committed himself to developing his physical abilities and pulling off risk-taking stunts. Shetty emphasized the enormous difficulties faced by action heroes, such as the risks they take on a daily basis without telling their families, how hard they push themselves each day, and how likely it is that they will sustain fatal injuries.

In addition to his acting career, Shetty also pursued entrepreneurship and successfully established The BioHacker, a healthcare DIY project. Shetty thought his work with Lalit Dharmani on this project was his smartest work to date. The revolutionary idea of biohacking is examined in The BioHacker along with its effects on individual health and society. In order to provide diagnostics and therapeutic treatments, it makes use of cutting-edge technology, focusing on a person's genetic make-up, ancestry, and the ideal combination of nutrients and lifestyle choices for achieving optimal health. Shetty expressed excitement for the The BioHacker's approach to wellness as well as the rapidly expanding healthcare and fitness industries.

Suniel Shetty recently appeared in the television shows Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega and Dharavi Bank as an actor. His upcoming projects include the Hera Pheri sequel Welcome 3 and the second installment of Awara Pagal Deewana.

Shetty's perseverance and dedication to playing to his strengths helped him become a well-liked action hero in the country despite the early setbacks and criticism. He was aware of the difficulties his chosen career would bring, so he put in a lot of effort to succeed. Shetty keeps pursuing novel avenues and advancing the fields of healthcare and wellness through his business endeavours and partnerships, like The BioHacker.