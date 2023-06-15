Why did Tamannaah Bhatia break ‘no-kissing’ policy for Lust Stories 2 with Vijay Varma? ‘Not trying to be…’

Tamannaah Bhatia is all set to share screen space for the first time with Vijay Varma in Lust Stories 2. The anthology film will release on June 29, and will have segments of short films helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma and Sujoy Ghosh. Vijay and Tamannaah are headlining Sujoy Ghosh’s segment, and Tamannaah, who has been in the film industry for 18 years now, broke her no-kiss policy in this film and stepped out of her comfort zone. In a recent interview, she opened up about it and admitted that she has done very little intimacy in her career. She said that she didn’t break the no-kissing policy in this film to gain popularity, but that it was purely a creative endeavour.

Tamannaah Bhatia on breaking ‘no-kissing’ policy for Lust Stories 2

While speaking with Film Companion, Tamannaah Bhatia said that she really wanted to work with Sujoy Ghosh and that she is very happy that he thought of her for this role especially since she has done very little intimacy in her career. She said, “I was that audience that would get awkward and I was that audience that ‘main ye kabhi nahi karungi’, ‘Main kabhi nahi kiss karungi on screen.'" She said that she used to be that person. However, it has been an evolution for her to get out of that framework that served a certain audience.

She added, “Because India is huge and there are so many parts of India that still needs to evolve. There is a lot of evolution that has happened already, thanks to even internet and social media, everyone has information on their fingertips but I do feel like- because everyone’s consuming so much content-I felt like as an actor, I don’t want this to be something that is holding me back."

She further clarified, “And this was purely a creative endeavour. Abhi 18 saal ke baad I am not trying to be famous, you know. Like that’s not my endeavour or driving force.” Tamannaah said that she wants people to see her in versatile characters and roles.

