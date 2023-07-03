Why did Tamannaah Bhatia feel 'very validated' as an actor after Baahubali? Find out

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the leading Indian actresses in the entertainment industry. From her brilliant acting skills to her charming personality, the actress never fails to impress her fans and followers. She rose to fame after portraying the character of Avantika in the film Baahubali: The Beginning in 2015. Years after the movie's release, in a recent interview, Tamannaah Bhatia revealed her sense of validation for her character in SS Rajamouli's film. She also brought up topics like pay parity as well as her dealing with male egos.

Tamannaah Bhatia reveals she feels 'validated' after Baahubali

In a recent conversation with Barkha Dutt on Mojo Story, the 33-year-old actress shared her opinion on feeling validated after the superhit Baahubali. She said, “I feel, but actually I feel very validated from that film. The reason being, that film actually got me into the minds of really young kids because a lot of really young kids watch Baahubali. They still think I’m the butterfly girl, and there are so many things about that film."

Praising the storyline of Baahubali, Tamannaah said that her character Avantika is one of the biggest successes in her career. She also added that one does not need to be on the "center stage" always to bring the spotlight but if an actor plays the character gracefully even if it is for some minutes, the role remains one of the talked about topics for years. Emphasizing this point, Tamannaah said, "I’m very secure as an actor. I know my skill and the impact I have on screen. I’ll get five scenes. I will do it to such perfection that people will remember me."

Tamannaah Bhatia highlights issues of pay parity and male egos in the industry

Apart from that, Tamannaah Bhatia also opened up about the issue of pay parity in the industry as well as her struggles dealing with male egos. When she was asked if male actors get more money than female actors, Tamannaah strongly agreed and said, "They definitely get a lot more money, which is… you know, the pay parity is something that I have not been able to wrap my head around." The actress expressed her concern and said that she does not understand why there is a pay parity industry when female actors work equally hard as male actors.

Speaking about male egos, Tamannaah said that if one person comes up with an idea, it gets cut off by male egos. However, she also revealed that women actors have egos too.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia was last seen in Lust Stories 2 opposite her boyfriend Vijay Varma. The film was released on June 29. The cast of the film also featured Kajol, Mrunal Thakur, Amruta Subhash, and others in key roles.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Tamannaah Bhatia opens up on her ‘no intimacy’ clause while doing South Indian films