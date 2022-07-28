Why did Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani break up?

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have made for a sizzling pair both on and off the screen. The Baaghi 2 duo has been said to be dating each other for a long time. Although they never made their relationship official, their frequent hangouts, vacations and social media PDA spoke volumes about their love affair. However, Tiger and Disha recently made the headlines after it was reported that the duo had called it quits. The news came as a shock to everyone and ever since then, there have been speculations about what made Tiger and Disha part ways.

And now a report published in ETimes stated that it was Dish’s urge to tie the knot that made the couple part ways. A source reportedly stated that as Tiger and Disha have been living together, the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actress wanted to the relationship to the next level. However, Tiger was reportedly not in a mood to take the plunge. “She expressed this to Tiger but Tiger brushed it off. Of course, she must have told him more than just once or twice- but every time, Tiger's response was a 'No, abhi nahin'. Disha wanted shaadi but Tiger was not ready to commit into a matrimonial relationship for now,” a friend of the former couple told ETimes.

Tiger and Disha, who have kept their relationship under the wraps, are yet to address their break-up rumours. Meanwhile, Disha is looking forward to the release of Ek Villain Returns with Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and John Abraham. On the other hand, Tiger Shroff has interesting movies in the pipeline like Screw Dheela, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ganapath Part 1.

Also Read: Jackie Shroff on rumours of Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff's break up: 'I feel that they are...'