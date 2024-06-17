Why do Ratna Pathak Shah-Naseeruddin Shah continue to work with Paresh Rawal, Anupam Kher despite ideological differences? Actress reveals

Bollywood's most candid couple Ratna Pathak Shah and Naseeruddin Shah have consistently been transparent about their relationship. They garnered attention recently at the Cannes Film Festival by appearing together on the red carpet. The event held significance as Naseeruddin’s film Manthan was featured in the Cannes Classics section.

Ratna Pathak, known for her outspoken political views, explained the reason behind her and Naseeruddin Shah's collaboration with Paresh Rawal and Anupam Kher, despite differing ideologies.

Ratna Pathak Shah on working with Anupam Kher and Paresh Rawal

In an interview with The Lallantop, Ratna Pathak Shah discussed how she and her husband manage to collaborate with Anupam Kher and Paresh Rawal despite differing ideologies. She mentioned that they come from a generation where individuals can maintain friendships despite ideological disparities.

According to her, they believe in mutual respect for each other's viewpoints. She emphasized the importance of open dialogue and healthy discussion, noting that disagreements do not necessarily strain interpersonal relationships. She observed that this approach has become more prevalent in recent times.

Ratna Pathak Shah discusses growing up in a family having ideological contrast

Ratna Pathak elaborated by sharing her personal background, stating that she grew up in a household where her father belonged to an RSS family while her mother came from a Communist background. Despite the ideological contrast, their home was characterized by constant debate and argumentation, yet they coexisted harmoniously. Ratna emphasized that disagreement with someone's opinion does not equate to disliking the person holding that opinion.

She highlighted that there's a tendency to incite conflict among Indians, similar to playground squabbles among children. Drawing a parallel, she emphasized how bullies mistreat weaker individuals, suggesting that such behavior isn't desirable. She firmly stated her refusal to adopt such conduct and her determination to prevent her children from doing so as well.

She expressed her intention to convey to those she can influence the importance of rejecting bullying behavior. Instead, she advocated for striving towards cultivating a more cultured and harmonious society, as she believes it reflects true cultural values.

Ratna Pathak Shah and Naseeruddin Shah collaborated with Anupam Kher in Vijaya Mehta's Pestonjee back in 1988. More recently, Naseeruddin Shah and Anupam Kher shared the screen in Neeraj Pandey's 2008 thriller A Wednesday! Paresh Rawal appeared in Naseeruddin Shah's directorial debut Yun Hota Toh Kya Hota in 2006.

On the other hand, Ratna Pathak starred alongside Paresh Rawal in Abhishek Jain's 2021 family comedy Hum Do Hamare Do. She also also starred in the show Trial By Fire with Anupam Kher.

