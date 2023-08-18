Why does Aishwarya Rai Bachchan teach daughter Aaradhya the weight of her surname? Abhishek Bachchan reveals

Abhishek Bachchan is gearing up for the release of the upcoming Ghoomer co-starring Saiyami Kher. Ahead of his film's release, the actor opened up about being born into an illustrious family and how his actress-wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes sure that their daughter Aaradhya realizes the weight of her surname.

Abhishek Bachchan reveals why Aishwarya Rai Bachchan teaches daughter Aaradhya the weight of her surname

In a recent chat onarpita, Abhishek Bachchan revealed how his wife and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan make sure to teach their daughter Aaradhya the importance of their surname 'Bachchan.'

The actor said, "My surname is sacred to me. I am whatever I am today because of my surname, which was given to me by my grandfather, and my father did a fantastic job of furthering that name, and the dignity associated with it."

Speaking about how Aishwarya teaches their daughter the legacy of their surname, Abhishek added, “I see my wife teach that to my daughter. We don’t want to put pressure on her, but (she) must be respectful of what her father, her dada ji, her pardada ji (her grandfather, great-grandfather) have done and achieved, and she must respect that, and never do anything to deplete that.”

Advertisement

About Ghoomer

Fans are eagerly waiting to see the new avatar of Abhishek as he will be seen portraying the role of a strict cricket coach. The film's female lead Saiyami will be seen playing an inspiring tale of a paraplegic sportswoman. She becomes a successful cricketer after overcoming all the odds and difficulties with the help and guidance of her coach.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Abhishek spoke about his character Padam Singh Sodhi. He said, "I always looked at Paddy as the most sensitive emotional person in the film. It was kind of just that his way of demonstrating that is the complete opposite and that was kind of brief Balki had for me and I enjoyed that because you don't really get a character who thinks one thing but his way of displaying it is in a complete contrarian way so I really enjoyed the fact that he has got that venomous tongue, he's very bitter, nasty and not a pleasant person but these are all coming from a deep-rooted love for what he does."

Meanwhile, the cast of Ghoomer also features Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles. The film is slated to hit theaters on August 18.