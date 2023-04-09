Why does Kabir Khan consider Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal as family? Director reveals

Ace director Kabir Khan has always managed to impress the audience with his craft. He has given hits like Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, New York and others. During his career, the director has repeatedly collaborated with some actors including Salman Khan, John Abraham and Katrina Kaif. However, amongst everyone he considers Katrina to be his very near and dear one. In an interview, the filmmaker said that with time he has also gotten close to Vicky Kaushal and his family.

Kabir Khan considers Katrina Kaif as his family

In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Kabir had said that Katrina Kaif is just like a family to him. He was quoted saying, “Katrina is much more than a friend now. She's like family. We go back all the way to New York, but more than just the three films that we've done together. It's just the times we've spent together. Now she's married to Vicky, who again I consider part of my family. I've done six films with Vicky's father, Sham ji. Vicky's brother Sunny was in my first web series Forgotten Army. So yes, I would say Katrina's family.” For the unversed, Kabir and Katrina have worked together in New York, Ek Tha Tiger and Phantom.

Work front

Kabir Khan is all set to collaborate with Kartik Aaryan for his upcoming film. On the other hand, Katrina will also be seen collaborating with Salman Khan once again for the much awaited Tiger 3. The espionage thriller drama will also feature Emraan Hashmi in a key role. Besides, Katrina will also be sharing the screen with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in Jee Le Zaraa which will mark Farhan Akhtar’s directorial comeback after a decade.

