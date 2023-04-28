Why does Kareena Kapoor have no issues with her sons Taimur and Jeh being photographed by media

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. She is a diva and there is no denying this fact. But if there is someone who can steal her limelight and fans are more interested in knowing about are both her sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about her motherhood journey and balancing her acting career along with taking care of her kids. Scroll down to hear more about her thoughts.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on her kids receiving constant attention

Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked that does the constant attention from media towards her kids perturb her? The actress said, “We are very open, both Saif (Ali Khan, husband) and me. We as parents have never really hid anything from the media too. My children are photographed because we believe if I give respect, I will get respect. I can’t ask for it, or beg for it. But if I am going to be equal with everybody around me, they will respect our privacy. And honestly, it has worked.” She also revealed that when she tells the paparazzi not to click her kids, they follow that. She also added, “I give respect to my fans on Instagram, I let you into my life, maybe not a 100 percent. I make everybody feel involved in my life, and that’s something why my fans are still so involved.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front

Kareena is all set to be seen in The Crew with Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh. The film was announced recently and the fans are already excited to watch the talented actors together. She also has Hansal Mehta's next and Sujoy Ghosh's Devotion of Suspect X with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the pipeline.

