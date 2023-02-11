Why does Sonam Kapoor want everyone to realise she is coming back to work after maternity break

Sonam Kapoor is one of the most loved and popular actresses in Bollywood. The actress recently gave birth to her first child with her husband Anand Ahuja and we bet the couple is on cloud 9. They named their son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja and fans have been eagerly waiting to get a sighting of her baby boy. Well, till now we have only seen glimpses of her baby in pictures and videos which the actress and her husband keep sharing. The Delhi 6 star who was on a maternity break till now wishes to get back to work and has expressed her desire in a recent interview with Indian Express.

Sonam Kapoor has been away from the limelight and from the silver screen ever since she announced her pregnancy. She stepped into motherhood in August last year and has been making sure to spend enough quality time with her bundle of joy amidst small work commitments which make her travel away from Mumbai. Now we hear that the actress is keen on getting back to work after her maternity break. The actress in a recent interview revealed that her travelling back and forth between India and UK has not affected her work at all. She further added that taking a break during her pregnancy has been her best decision as she got to take some time off. She said that she is now getting back to work and will also be shooting for her upcoming films, adding that there's a lot to look forward to. Sonam concluded by saying, "I think everyone also needs to realise that I am coming back to work. Also, I did say no to a lot of work while I was on a break.”