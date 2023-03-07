Why doesn't Ranbir Kapoor want Raha to have Alia Bhatt's personality? Read here

Ranbir Kapoor, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, has been spilling interesting details about his and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha. The couple welcomed their first baby girl in November 2022. Since then, they have managed to keep their daughter away from the media. Recently, Ranbir spoke about his angel and said that he wants her to take his personality when she grows up and not Alia's as he cannot handle 'two Alia's in the house'

Ranbir Kapoor talks about baby Raha

In an interview with GoodTimes, the Barfi actor was asked about his daughter and who she looks like. He was even asked who he wants her to be like when she grows up. Ranbir said that he wants Raha to look like her mother Alia, she will be a 'nicer-looking' person. He added that he wants Raha to have his personality. He said that it would be a 'daunting task' for him to handle another girl like Alia. He went on to say that Alia has a 'very loud personality' and she talks a lot. He also called her 'very vivacious'.

Ranbir added, "Now I think two girls like this at home would be quite a daunting task for me. So, I hope Raha is quiet like me so that we both can handle Alia."

Ranbir Kapoor unites with his daughter Raha

Recently, Alia jetted off to Kashmir to shoot for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. She also took her daughter Raha along with her since Ranbir was also busy with promotions. On Monday evening, Ranbir was seen reuniting with Raha as they were clicked at the airport. The doting daddy was seen hiding Raha's face to avoid the paparazzi. The moment captured by the media was truly adorable. Fans couldn't stop gushing over Ranbir and Raha's cute bond.

Meanwhile, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will mark Ranbir's first collaboration with Shraddha Kapoor. The Luv Ranjan directorial also features Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor and Anubhav Singh Bassi. It is slated to release on 8th March.

